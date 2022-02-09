FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,332. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

