First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Stake Boosted by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF comprises about 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.07% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

HDMV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

