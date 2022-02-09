First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

