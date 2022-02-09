First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AvePoint stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. On average, analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

