First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

