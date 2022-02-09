First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $5,050,796. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

