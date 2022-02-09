First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FNLIF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

