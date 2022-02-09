First Manhattan Co. Sells 329 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

