First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,482 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $379.40 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.10 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.