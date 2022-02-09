First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

