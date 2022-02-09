First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,431 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.43% of Gates Industrial worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

