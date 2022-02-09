First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.25% of Graco worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 311.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.