First Manhattan Co. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,001 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

