First Manhattan Co. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,033,000 after acquiring an additional 139,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

