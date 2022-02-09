First Foundation Advisors Sells 297 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

