First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

KO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 184,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,094,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.