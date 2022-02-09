First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 27,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,558. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

