First Foundation Advisors Has $2.47 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.18. 39,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

