First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $579.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.