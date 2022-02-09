First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

