First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

FCBC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. Equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

