First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

