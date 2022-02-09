Financial Comparison: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Invitae -155.87% -23.02% -13.40%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invitae 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.29%. Invitae has a consensus target price of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 282.17%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Invitae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitae $279.60 million 8.61 -$602.17 million ($3.45) -3.08

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitae beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

