Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 172,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

