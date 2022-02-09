Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 47,900 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 178.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

