FIL Ltd Sells 643,470 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643,470 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.18% of NetEase worth $105,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NetEase by 43.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 113.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

