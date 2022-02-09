FIL Ltd Has $87.92 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,246 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $87,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.58 and its 200 day moving average is $288.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.72.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

