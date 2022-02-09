FIL Ltd Has $83.63 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,325 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $4,051,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 121.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 238.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

