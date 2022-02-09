FIL Ltd Has $135.59 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.99% of Armstrong World Industries worth $135,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AWI stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21.
Armstrong World Industries Company Profile
Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.
