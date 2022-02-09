FIL Ltd Has $113.05 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,915 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.26% of Southern Copper worth $113,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.