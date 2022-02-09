Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $91.45 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

