Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $39,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

