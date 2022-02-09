Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63.
About Fair Oaks Income
