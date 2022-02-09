F3Logic LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

