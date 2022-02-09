Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 36,030 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

