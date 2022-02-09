Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,317. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.83. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $115.13 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

