Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.84

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.84 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

