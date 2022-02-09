Expanse Market Capitalization Reaches $330,876.89 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $330,876.89 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

