Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $17.06. Evotec shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 60,833 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

