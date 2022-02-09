Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.08) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($32.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.38) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.32 ($38.30).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.01 ($33.34) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.78) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.90).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

