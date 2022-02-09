Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.