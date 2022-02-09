Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $13.05. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

