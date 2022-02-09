Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE:ESS opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.58. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $254.63 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

