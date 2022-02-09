Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

