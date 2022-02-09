Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Down 3%

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $537.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $307,417. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

