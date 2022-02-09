Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the technology company will earn $1.59 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

