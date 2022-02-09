Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 238.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 141,610 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 242.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

