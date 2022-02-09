Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$75.45. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$53.72 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $992,500 in the last three months.

EQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.81.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.