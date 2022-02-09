Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Shares of Equitable Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$75.45. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$53.72 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.
In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $992,500 in the last three months.
About Equitable Group
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
