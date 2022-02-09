Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.99

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 133439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

