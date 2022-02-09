EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 4.2% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $18.95 on Wednesday, reaching $474.99. 8,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

